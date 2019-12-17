Barcelona v Real Madrid: Memorable debuts as Griezmann and Rodrygo Goes await Clasico bows

Former Barcelona forward David Villa

A group of players will add their names to El Clasico's rich history when Barcelona host Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Alongside seasoned names such as Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie De Jong, Ansu Fati, Rodrygo Goes and Ferland Mendy are in line to make their debuts in the fixture.

Shining on the biggest stage at the first time of asking is not always easy, but here are four players who enjoyed notable recent introductions to European football's most captivating rivalry.

DAVID VILLA

The dream scenario for Griezmann or Rodrygo would be to star in the manner Spain great Villa did at Camp Nou in November 2010. In one of the defining victories of the Pep Guardiola era, Barcelona thumped Jose Mourinho's Madrid 5-0. Villa joined the most feared forward line in world football earlier that year and netted a quickfire second-half brace to take the game away from Los Blancos. In the 21st century, the former Valencia favourite is the only player to boast a Clasico debut double.

NEYMAR

Barcelona's fabled MSN forward line was still a year away when Neymar made his Clasico bow. In fact, it was Alexis Sanchez - later phased out by the arrival of Luis Suarez - who scored what turned out to be the winner at Camp Nou in October 2013. Neymar laid on that goal after notching the opener, meaning the Brazilian is the only player since 2000 to score and assist on his first outing in the rivalry.

Many celebrated attacking names have graced this match in the famous white shirts of Real Madrid. Close-season arrival Eden Hazard must wait for his introduction after being sidelined by injury. However, the first time is not always the most enjoyable where big-name Madridistas are concerned. Jese Rodriguez pulled a late goal back after Neymar and Sanchez were on target in the 2013 Nou Camp match. Now at Sporting CP, with one goal to his name in 12 appearances this season after unsuccessful stints at Real Betis, Stoke City, Las Palmas and Paris Saint-Germain, Jese is still the last Madrid player to have scored on his Clasico debut.

ARTURO VIDAL

De Jong's arrival at Barcelona and the re-emergence of Ivan Rakitic has served to give Vidal a frustrating lack of recent first-team opportunities. Nevertheless, the tenacious Chile midfielder has fond memories of the corresponding fixture last season. He came off the bench to crown a 5-1 thumping of Madrid at Camp Nou in October 2018, heading home 190 seconds after entering the field. No Clasico debutant has scored a quicker goal this century.