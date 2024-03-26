Barcelona Women vs Brann Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28, 2024 

Barcelona and Brann trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal on Thursday (March 28).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 3-0 El Clasico win at arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Liga F. Fridolina Rolfo, Aitana Bonmati and Graham were among the scorers.

Brann, meanwhile, will look to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit following a home loss last week. Graham and Salma Paralluelo scored either side of Cecilie Kvamme to help the Spanish side leave with the win.

The winner of this tie face AFC Ajax Amsterdam or Chelsea in the semifinal next month.

Barcelona Women vs Brann Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Eight of Brann's last 10 games have produced at least three goals.

Barcelona have had a 34-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions, winning 32.

Brann's last nine competitive games have produced an average of 11.1 corners.

Barcelona have scored at least twice in 27 of their last 29 games across competitions.

Five of Brann's seven games in the Champions League this season have been decided by one-goal margins.

Barcelona Women vs Brann Women Prediction

Barcelona hold a narrow advantage in the tie but would have expected to have had a more comfortable margin heading into the second leg. The Blaugrana followed up their continental exploits by thrashing Real Madrid and will be full of confidence heading into a game they are expected to win.

Brann, meanwhile, are participating in the knockout rounds of the Champions League for the first time. The Norwegian side held their own in the first leg despite being highly inexperienced at this level. They are also well-rested, having been given the weekend off in the new Toppserien season.

Barcelona's 34-game unbeaten start to the season has left them well-primed for a treble, and this run is unlikely to be threatened here. Expect the hosts to cruise to a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Barcelona Women 4-0 Brann Women

Barcelona Women vs Brann Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Half-time/Full-time result: Barcelona/Barcelona