Barcelona Women host Chelsea Women in the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal on Thursday (April 27).

The hosts hold a narrow advantage in the tie, claiming a 1-0 victory in the first leg at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Caroline Hansen scored a fourth-minute goal to give the Spanish giants a one-goal lead to take back to Catalunya. The victory was well-deserved for Barcelona, as they controlled proceedings from start to finish, with Chelsea unable to make their home advantage count.

The Blues will now look to turn the tie around at the Camp Nou and book a spot in the final against Arsenal or Wolfsburg

Barcelona Women vs Chelsea Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. Barcelona were victorious in the two previous games, with their first (4-0) coming in the Champions Legue final in 2021.

Chelsea have won seven of their last nine away games across competitions, with five games seeing at least one team fail to score.

Barcelona are on a 19-game winning run at home across competitions, scoring a whopping 90 goals and conceding just five.

Barcelona have conceded more than once just once in their last 22 home games across competitions.

Chelsea hav scored more than once just twice in their last six away games across competitions.

Barcelona are aiming to qualify for a fourth Champions League final, while Chelsea are seeking a second appearance.

Barcelona Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction

Lyon's elimination from the Champions League have made Barcelona the outright favourites to go all the way. Last year's runners-up proved their mettle with a seasoned display in the first leg against Chelsea.

The Blues would have been aiming for another giant-killing following their elimination of perennial champions Lyon but failed to step up to the occasion in front of their fans. Emma Hayes will have to bring her tactical A-game if her side are to complete a spectacular turnaround against Barcelona, who are near invincible at home.

That seems unlikely, thoughm and a rampant Blaugrana side should complete the job with a routine win.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Chelsea

Barcelona Women vs Chelsea Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Barcelona to score over 1.5 goals

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes