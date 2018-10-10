×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Barkley hopes 'inspirational' Hazard will extend Chelsea stay

Omnisport
NEWS
News
209   //    10 Oct 2018, 00:08 IST
edenhazard-cropped
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard

Ross Barkley hopes that Eden Hazard can resist the lure of Real Madrid and commit his long-term future to Chelsea.

Speaking after the Blues' 3-0 win over Southampton on Sunday, in which both the Belgian and Barkley scored and assisted, Hazard said: "Real Madrid is the best club in the world. It is my dream since I was a kid. We will see."

Barkley, however, is desperate for the 27-year-old to pledge his future to Maurizio Sarri's side and continue to light up Stamford Bridge for years to come.

"He's a magnificent player," Barkley told a media conference.

"You can see how he has started the season and the World Cup that he had, you don't get many players like him. He's capable of magic at any moment.

"It's important [he stays] because he's been at Chelsea for a long time. He's achieved so much. But I can't speak for Eden.

"He knows in his mind what he wants but I'd love to play with him for many more years."

Like Hazard, Barkley has enjoyed a fine start to the season and has been rewarded with a call-up to England's squad for their upcoming Nations League games against Croatia and Spain.

Barkley has not played for the Three Lions since May 2016 and attributes his renaissance to a new-found maturity.

"I'm over the moon to be back, I feel like it's been a long time coming but I feel like I have worked hard over the last couple of years and that it's fully deserved that I am back here," he added.

"I feel like I have matured as a person, understood what football is and taken little details on as I have done under the manager [Sarri]. Things are going really well for me now and I'm fully focused on improving and kicking on."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
5 reasons why Eden Hazard needs to stay at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard will stay at Chelsea only if they make to the...
RELATED STORY
Hazard still dreaming of joining Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard considers Real Madrid move as Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard makes stunning new revelation about 'dream'...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea's Giroud keen on 'special' Hazard stay
RELATED STORY
Chelsea ace admits he wanted to leave the club
RELATED STORY
Should Eden Hazard leave Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Sarri expects Hazard, Courtois and Willian to stay
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard says he dreams of playing...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us