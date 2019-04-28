×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bartomeu: Treble the objective for Barca after LaLiga title

Omnisport
NEWS
News
108   //    28 Apr 2019, 08:24 IST
Barcelona-cropped
Barcelona celebrate their LaLiga triumph

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said winning the treble is the objective following back-to-back LaLiga trophies.

Barca claimed their 26th LaLiga title thanks to Lionel Messi's goal in Saturday's 1-0 victory at home to Levante.

Ernesto Valverde's Barca still have the chance to win two more trophies as Liverpool await in the Champions League semi-finals and Valencia in the Copa del Rey decider.

"That reflects we're doing things right at the club. It's a record and a pride," Bartomeu told Movistar following an eighth league crown in 11 years.

"Our main objective each season is LaLiga. We'll have a very quiet celebration because Wednesday we have the challenge of the Champions.

"The objective is the treble. In the Champions League we will face a really strong rival and in the Copa del Rey our opponent is improving."

Bartomeu added: "This league is the result of all the players and coaches and the unconditional support of the fans.

"Levante played very well, it was a great victory in which we had to suffer until the last second because Levante looked for a draw till the death. The team and fans relaxed a little when it was 1-0."

Advertisement

Messi came off the bench to score the winner for champions Barca – his 10th LaLiga title as he surpassed Andres Iniesta.

The Barca captain now has 33 league goals this season, 12 more than team-mate Luis Suarez and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema.

"He's the best in the world. When he comes onto the pitch, things happen," Bartomeu said. "He changed the atmosphere on the pitch, brought that magic... and scored another goal."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Bartomeu: Barca more than dreaming of treble
RELATED STORY
Bartomeu: Barcelona cannot imagine life without Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Griezmann not on table for Barca as Bartomeu refuses to rule out De Ligt
RELATED STORY
'His relationship with Barca will last forever' – Bartomeu planning new Messi deal
RELATED STORY
Barcelona's Bartomeu backs plan to play LaLiga games abroad
RELATED STORY
Valverde urges treble focus after Barca's LaLiga triumph
RELATED STORY
Bartomeu plays down chances of Neymar return to Barca
RELATED STORY
Barcelona planning for post-Messi future - Bartomeu
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 2018-19: How Valverde serenely steered Catalans to another LaLiga title
RELATED STORY
Dembele is better than Neymar, claims Barcelona's Bartomeu
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us