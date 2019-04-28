×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bartra slams Schalke's Dortmund bomber banner

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    28 Apr 2019, 01:36 IST
Marc Bartra - cropped
Former Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra

Former Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has condemned a banner held by Schalke supporters during Saturday's Revierderby that apparently showed support for the bomb attack on Dortmund's team bus two years ago. 

Schalke won 4-2 at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, as Dortmund had captain Marco Reus and defender Marius Wolf sent off for second-half lunges on Suat Serdar and saw their Bundesliga title hopes fade significantly.

But a famous victory inspired by two Daniel Caligiuri goals was marred by the appearance of a banner among the travelling supporters that read "Still a bombing [good] idea, freedom for Sergej W". 

Sergej W was the identifying name publicly given to the man convicted of 28 counts of attempted murder and sentenced to 14 years in prison after targeting Dortmund's squad with three explosions ahead of their April 2017 Champions League quarter-final match against Monaco. 

Retweeting a post reporting the Schalke banner, Real Betis centre-back Bartra – who was hospitalised by the attack and underwent surgery on a fractured wrist – strongly condemned those responsible.

"Intolerable, unacceptable and sad," he tweeted. 

"A football rivalry is one thing [but] it is another to demand the freedom of someone who played with the lives of 28 people." 

Schalke supporters could also face scrutiny after Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho appeared to be struck by an object thrown from the away end when celebrating Mario Gotze's 14th minute opener. 

Advertisement

The England international was off the field receiving treatment during the incident that led to Schalke's 18th-minute penalty – converted by Caligiuri after a VAR handball review controversially went against Julian Weigl. 

"When the penalty was awarded, Sancho received treatment on the sideline after being hit by a lighter from the crowd," Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre told Sky. 

"It really wasn't a good performance from the referee. Too much has happened today." 

Dortmund fans similarly faced criticism for their conduct after a large banner containing a homophobic slur was unveiled on the Yellow Wall terrace. 

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Sammer slams 'immature' Dortmund
RELATED STORY
Why Borussia Dortmund must keep Jadon Sancho this summer
RELATED STORY
Bayern v Dortmund: The history of Der Klassiker explained
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga| Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke: Match prediction, Who will win the match?
RELATED STORY
Dortmund captain Reus sorry for Revierderby red
RELATED STORY
Dortmund boss Favre rages at VAR 'scandal' in Revierderby 'disgrace'
RELATED STORY
Bayern charged by UEFA over 'illicit' fan banner
RELATED STORY
Klopp set for Dortmund reunion in US friendly
RELATED STORY
Jadon Sancho: Player Profile - Borussia Dortmund 2019
RELATED STORY
Borrusia Dortmund: 8 Possible Signings this Summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us