Basel vs Lausanne Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2024

Basel welcome Lausanne to St. Jakob Park for a Swiss Super League matchday 26 clash on Saturday (March 2).

The hosts are off a shootout defeat at home to Lugano in the Swiss Cup quarterfinal. Lugano raced into a two-goal lead inside 15 minutes, courtesy of Zan Celar's brace. They were on course for victory before Thierno Barry scored a brace within two minutes to force extra time. Lugano eventually triumphed 4-2 in the shootout.

Basel now turn their focus back to the league, where their last game was a 2-0 victory at Yverdon.

Lausanne, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Winterthur. Both goals came in the first half, with Boubacar Fofana and Brighton Labeau scoring in the eighth and 33rd minutes respectively to share the spoils.

The draw left them in 11th spot with 26 points to show for their efforts after 25 games. Basel, meanwhile, are eighth with 31 points.

Basel vs Lausanne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 180th meeting between the two sides. Basel lead 80-58.

Their most recent clash in October saw Lausanne win 3-0 at home.

Five of their last six meetings have seen at least one team fail to score.

Five of Lausanne's last six league games have had goals at both ends.

Basel have the second-worst home record in the league, with 17 points from 12 games..

Basel vs Lausanne Prediction

Basel have had an upturn in fortune since the resumption of the league, winning four and drawing one of seven league games in 2024. They have lost both games against Lausanne this season, but the Rotblau's perfomance has significantly improved since then.

Lausanne are five points behind Basel and have won just one of their last 10 league games, losing five. Expect the hosts to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Basel 1-0 Lausanne

Basel vs Lausanne Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Basel to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First-half result: Draw