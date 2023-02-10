Basel vs Sion Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11, 2023 

Basel and Sion will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 20 fixture on Saturday (February 11).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Grasshoppers last weekend. Hayao Kawabe scored the winner in the fourth minute of injury time to help his side claim all three points.

Sion, meanwhile, fell to a defeat against FC Zurich by an identical scoreline at home in their previous outing. Jonathan Okita's 59th-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The defeats leave Basel and Sion seventh and eighth in the standings respectively. Basel have garnered 22 points from 19 games, while Sion have 21 points to show for their efforts after 19 outings.

Basel vs Sion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 154 previous occasions, with Basel leading 76-36.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a goalless stalemate in November 2022.

Basel are on a four-game winless run in the league, losing three games and drawing one.

Sion are on an eight-game winless run in the league.

Basel are unbeaten in 16 home games against Sion since 2015. They have won 12 games in that time, but their last two games have ended in draws.

Basel have drawn three of their last five home games across competitions.

Basel form guide: L-W-L-D; Sion form guide: L-D-L

Basel vs Sion Prediction

Both teams have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign, particularly Basel, who are falling off the pace in the race for European qualification. The RotBlau finished second last season, but their poor form this term has led to them parting ways with former manager Alex Frei.

Although a replacement is yet to be announced, the change in the dugout could spark an upturn in fortunes for the 20-time champions. Sion, meanwhile, have also been below par, but have lower aspirations than Basel.

The proximity of both teams in the points table is indicative of how closely matched they have been throughout the season. The spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Basel 1-1 Sion

Basel vs Sion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

