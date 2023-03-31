Basel vs Winterthur Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023 

Basel welcome Winterthur to St. Jakob-Park for a matchday 26 fixture in the Swiss Super League on Saturday (April 1).

The hosts will look to rebound from their 3-0 defeat at Young Boys before the international break, where Cedric Itten scored a second-half hat-trick in the final 14 minutes.

Winterthur, meanwhile, claimed a narrow 1-0 home win over St Gallen. Julian Von Moos received a second-minute red card for the visitors before Noe Holenstein's 53rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The victory saw Winterthur open up a three-point advantage over bottom-placed Sion. They have 26 points to show for their efforts after 25 games. Basel, meanwhile, are sixth with 31 points to show for their efforts after 25 outings.

Basel vs Winterthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 46 previous occasions, with Basel leading 26-9.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Basel claim a 3-1 home win.

Their last four head-to-head games have had goals at both ends.

Six of Winterthur's last eight league games have had less than three goals.

Basel have scored at least twice in five of their last six home games across competitions.

Winterthur have the worst away record in the league this term, with just seven points to show for their efforts after 12 games.

Winterthur have managed just one away win all season, losing seven times.

Basel vs Winterthur Prediction

Basel have had a league campaign to forget, which goes in sharp contrast to their exploits on the continent. The 20-time league champions have made the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinals but find themselves out of the continental qualification spots in the league.

Things, meanwhile, are more dire for Winterthur, with just three points separating them from the drop zone. Their poor form on the road has played a key role as they find themselves in a relegation scrap.

Basel's inconsistency means nothing can be taken for granted, but they should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Basel 2-0 Winterthur

Basel vs Winterthur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Basel to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Basel to score over 1.5 goals

