Basel vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16, 2023 

Basel and Young Boys battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 28 fixture on Sunday (April 16).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw against Nice at the same venue in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinals. Zeki Amdouni and Terem Moffi scored braces to ensure the tie is firmly in the balance ahead of the return leg next week.

Young Boys claimed maximum points in a routine 2-0 home win over Grasshoppers. Cedric Itten missed a first-half penalty, but his miss did not prove costly, as late second-half goals from Cedric Zesiger and Jean-Pierre Nsame helped their side claim maximum points.

The victory saw Young Boys open up a 17-point gap atop the league standings, having garnered 57 points from 27 games. Basel, meanwhile, sit in sixth spot with 35 points.

Basel vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 219th meeting between the two sides. Basel lead 89-70.

Their most recent meeting in April 2023 saw Young Boys claim a 4-2 away win in the Swiss Cup semifinals.

Five of their last six meetings have produced at least three goals.

Four of Basel's last five home games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Seven of Young Boys' last eight away games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Young Boys are unbeaten in 13 meetings with Basel, winning eight games, including the last three.

Basel vs Young Boys Prediction

Basel have had another impressive run in the Conference League but have not been able to translate their continental form onto the domestic scene. They find themselves out of the continental spots currently.

Young Boys, meanwhile, are running away with the league title and are in pole position for a domestic double. They claimed a comfortable win over Basel a fortnight ago to extend their unbeaten run against Rotblau to 13 games.

Basel are likely to have one eye on the second leg of their Conference League tie as they chase a historic semifinal appearance. Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Basel 2-2 Young Boys

Basel vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

