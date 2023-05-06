Basel vs Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7, 2023 

Basel and FC Zurich battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 32 fixture on Sunday (May 7).

The hosts are coming off a 4-1 win at Winterthur last weeked. Four players got on the scoresheet, with Darian Males starring with a goal and three assists. Zurich, mesnwhile, twice came from behind to claim a point in a 2-2 home draw against Sion.

Yassin Fortune put Sion ahead in the 20th minute, but Blerim Dzemaili levelled matters from the spot five minutes later. Wylan Cyprien restored the visitors' lead just before the break, while Dzemaili completed a brace of penalties in the 78th minute.

The draw left the deposeed champions in eighth spot, having garnered 34 points from 31 games. Basel, meanwhile, sit in fifth place with 42 points to show for their efforts after 31 outings.

Basel vs Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 227 previous occasions, with Basel leading 105-62.

Their most recent meeting in April 2023 saw the spoils shared in a 1-1 draw.

Seven of Basel's last eight games acfoss competitions have had goals at both ends.

Four of Zurich's last five games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Basel are winless in four games at home across competitions, losing and drawing twice apiece.

Zurich have the worst attacking away record in the league this season, having scored just 13 goals in 15 games.

Basel vs Zurich Prediction

Basel and Zurich have struggled for consistency, with the latter's struggles seeing them battle relegation one season after a dramatic league triumph.

Basel, for their part, are in a race against time to secure continental qualification next term. However, winning the UEFA Europa Conference League remains a possible means through which they could qualify for Europe next term.

Heiko Vogel's side have been the surprise package of the Conference League and will have one eye on their semifinal tie against Fiorentina. Zurich, meanwhile, are still in the murky waters of relegation, so the two sides could cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Basel 1-1 Zurich

Basel vs Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under2.5 goals

