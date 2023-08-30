BATE Borisov vs Ballkani Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2023 

BATE Borisov host Ballkani at the Mezokovesdi Varosi Stadion on Thursday (August 31) in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs, with their qualification hopes all but over.

The Belarusian outfit suffered a thumping 4-1 defeat in Kosovo last week and need a miracle in the return leg. Denis Laptev opened the scoring for Borisov after 10 minutes before Bajram Jashanica equalised for Ballkani 21 minutes later.

Bleart Tolaj then netted a brace in the second half before Armend Thaqi added gloss to the scoreline with a fourth goal. Having reached the group stage of the Conference League in the 2022-23 season, Ballkani are on the brink of their second consecutive appearance in the competition.

As for BATE, their dreams of securing a first European tournament in five years are now dangling by a thread. The Yellow-Blues need to win by at least four goals to turn the tie around.

Having lost in the Champions League and Europa League qualifiers, the Belarusian side are set for an embarrassing triple whammy of European exits.

BATE Borisov vs Ballkani Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second competitive meeting between the two teams, following their first-leg clash last week.

Ballkani have won their last two away games in Europe and three of their last four.

The visitors have won six of their seven European qualifiers this season.

Ballkani have scored at least thrice in four of their last five European games.

BATE's Denis Laptev is looking to score in his third straight European game.

In seven European qualifiers this season, BATE have won just twice.

BATE have conceded at least four goals in four of their last five European games.

BATE Borisov vs Ballkani Prediction

Ballkani could be content with their lead from the first leg and might approach the game in a more relaxed way. BATE will fight to keep their slim qualification hopes alive, but the deficit may prove insurmountable.

The game could end in a draw, with Ballkani reaching the Conference League group stage on aggregate.

Prediction: BATE 2-2 Ballkani

BATE Borisov vs Ballkani Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes