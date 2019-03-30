×
Batistuta: Icardi can show more

Omnisport
NEWS
News
42   //    30 Mar 2019, 08:40 IST
MauroIcardi-cropped
Former Inter captain Mauro Icardi

Gabriel Batistuta believes Mauro Icardi can show more as he urged the former Inter captain to fulfil his true potential.

Icardi has established himself as one of the leading strikers in Serie A and world football since joining Inter from Sampdoria in 2013.

However, Argentina international Icardi has not played since the 26-year-old was stripped of the captaincy in February amid uncertainty over his future.

Asked about Icardi – who has scored nine league goals and 15 in all competitions this season – Argentine great Batistuta said: "He has always scored goals and it seems to me he still has a much greater potential.

"He can show us he can do a lot more than he has shown so far. We could say that, as a player, he is already an accomplished one."

Icardi returned to training this week, having not played since team-mate Samir Handanovic was handed the captaincy last month.

The disgruntled star – who has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Napoli –  claimed to have been injured but Inter initially said tests could not uncover a specific issue.

With questions still being asked about Inter's decision to remove Icardi as captain, general manager Giuseppe Marotta refused to reveal the reason.

"In a club, there are some dynamics that cannot be made public," Marotta said. "The decisions must be made with a sense of responsibility.

"We didn't want to punish anyone, that's just a fact. We reached that point because our job within the club is to protect the coach with the objective of respecting the 'community' of the squad. I am not talking about the Icardi issue.

"If you want to step out there on to the field and deliver, you need a team spirit. One of the most important objectives of a club and coach is to respect that."

