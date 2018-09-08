Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Batshuayi double helps Belgium beat Scotland 4-0 in friendly

Associated Press
08 Sep 2018
AP Image

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Substitute Michy Batshuayi scored twice in eight minutes as Belgium eased to a 4-0 victory over Scotland on Friday in its first game since finishing third at the World Cup.

Seven minutes after coming on at halftime in the friendly, Batshuayi took a pass from Eden Hazard in a swift Belgium break and guided the ball low into the net.

Batshuayi, who is on loan at Spanish club Valencia from English Premier League side Chelsea, struck again from just outside the penalty area on the hour.

The earlier goals in Glasgow came from Romelu Lukaku in the first half and Hazard a minute into the second half.

The Belgian players showed the quality that saw them achieve their team's best-ever World Cup showing by finishing third in Russia in July.

Scotland hasn't qualified for a tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

Four new faces in Belgium squad as Sels, Benteke return
Robertson honoured by Scotland captaincy
Martinez plays down Hazard injury fears after Belgium...
'Awesome' Belgium newcomers excite Martinez
Twitter reacts to Belgium thrashing Tunisia
World Cup 2018: Belgium, dark horses or underachievers
Tactical Analysis: What makes Belgium so special? 
Chelsea striker Batshuayi joins Valencia on loan
Stupid Batshuayi hit post for extra followers, jokes Mertens
World Cup 2018: 5 players who deserve to start in the...
