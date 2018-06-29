Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Batshuayi's celebration at World Cup gets online giggles

Associated Press
NEWS
News
AP Image

KALININGRAD, Russia (AP) — Michy Batshuayi's celebration after Belgium's goal at the World Cup has drawn plenty of laughs online.

The Borussia Dortmund striker scooped up the ball after Adnan Januzaj scored Thursday in a 1-0 victory over England and kicked it hard — probably aiming for the net. Instead, it hit the post and rebounded onto his face.

He did not appear to be injured, though his pride may have been hurt.

Videos of the second-half celebration were circulating online within minutes and were shared widely.

Batshuayi quickly took ownership of his gaffe.

"Why am I so stupid bro," he wrote on Twitter, along with a long line of emojis and some expletives.

The Belgium forward even claimed to have invented a new goal celebration, moving on from popular dances derived from the Fortnite video game.

"Fortnite celebrations so overrated bro I had to create something new," he tweeted.

Some on Twitter said it was the highlight of a game that drew boos from both sets of fans at halftime. Belgian sports website Sporza.be called it "more beautiful than Januzaj's goal."

Januzaj, whose curling shot over Jordan Pickford sparked the celebration, said teammates told him about it later.

"Obviously he was probably happy and at the end did a little mistake," Januzaj said. "But that was the joy ... that showed the passion the Belgian team has got here."

