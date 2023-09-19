Bayer Leverkusen vs Hacken Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21, 2023

Bayer Leverkusen welcome Hacken to the Bay Arena in their UEFA Europa League campaign opener on Thursday (September 21).

The hosts are in the competition for the sixth straight season. Last campaign, Leverkusen dropped down from the UEFA Champions League. They made the Europa League semifinals, losing 1-0 on aggregate to Roma.

Leverkusen have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season, with four wins in five games across competitions. In their previous outing, they drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Hacken, meanwhile, have qualified for a European competition for the first time. They began their campaign in the first qualifying round of the Champions League and dropped down to the Europa League qualifying. They beat Aberdeen 5-3 win on aggregate in the playoffs to seal their place in the group stage.

Hacken are coming off a 3-2 win over Halmstad in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Sunday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hacken Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams are meeting for the first time.

Leverkusen have two wins and one defeat in three meetings against Swedish teams.

Hacken are winless in six meetings against German opponents, suffering five defeats.

Hacken scored 13 goals in four games in the Europa League qualifiers.

Leverkusen have one win in four Europa League games.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hacken Prediction

Leverkusen have been in impressive form early in the season and are strong favourites at home. Manager Xabi Alonso has persisted with a similar starting XI in the Bundesliga, with 10 players starting in all four games.

He's expected to make a few changes here. Exequiel Palacios, the goalscorer in the Bayern draw, might start.

Meanwhile, Hacken have two defeats and as many wins in their last four games across competitions. They enjoyed an unbeaten run in the European qualifiers in regulation and extra time. Hacken lost to KI on penalties in Champions League qualifying.

The Swedish side have a full-strength squad at their disposal. However, they have never scored away against German opponents before.

Leverkusen have won their two home games this season with an aggregate score of 8-3. Considering their rousing form and home advantage, expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Hacken

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hacken Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Boniface to score or assist any time - Yes