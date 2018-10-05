×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bayern boss Kovac quashes James Rodriguez rift talk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
69   //    05 Oct 2018, 18:18 IST
Niko Kovac and James Rodriguez - cropped
Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac and playmaker James Rodriguez.

Niko Kovac insisted James Rodriguez remains valued at Bayern Munich as he played down rumours of dressing-room unrest.

Reports in Germany suggest star midfielder James has grown impatient with a lack of opportunities amid the club's unconvincing start under their new head coach.

The 27-year-old Colombia international has started two of six matches in the Bundesliga and was brought on beyond the hour mark in the midweek Champions League draw with Ajax, after which it was claimed he stormed off from Allianz Arena.

Those reports and a troubling three-match winless run have added up to a testing period for Kovac, who deflected talk of a crisis and assured James his time will come.

"We have a lot of international players. There will always be cases where one player plays and another doesn't," Kovac told a news conference.

"James is a player of extraordinary quality and is important for the club. He's proved that several times, but I can't play with 12 men. He will play as many games as others.

"Some are of course disappointed not to play, and we're also disappointed with recent results. Nevertheless, there is a real sense of unity in the team. The atmosphere is positive."

Kovac's cause was not helped in the aftermath of the Ajax match when club president Uli Hoeness said the Croatian was "putting his neck on the line" by implementing regular rotation.

The Bayern boss took a relaxed view of the comments, stating they were meant as constructive advice.

"I talked to Hoeness and it wasn't criticism," he said. "I wouldn't call it big rotation. We have a lot of good players and we have been successful at it.

"We're playing every three days. That alone is demanding, and our opponents are playing with a lot of intensity too. We need to have some fresh legs on the pitch and avoid picking up any more injuries."

Bayern received some good news ahead of Saturday's hosting of Borussia Monchengladbach with Mats Hummels cleared to play after a sustaining a head knock against Ajax.

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Lewandowski and Boateng's professionalism impresses Kovac
RELATED STORY
Kovac: Bayern 'dominated' Schalke in 2-0 win
RELATED STORY
Bayern boss Kovac reveals Guardiola admiration
RELATED STORY
Kovac an admirer of Pavard, expects James to stay
RELATED STORY
Kovac approves Rudy departure from bloated Bayern midfield
RELATED STORY
James Rodriguez a doubt for DFL-Supercup
RELATED STORY
Kovac relaxed despite maiden Bayern defeat
RELATED STORY
James Rodriguez open to joining Bayern permanently
RELATED STORY
Kovac condemns criticism of Leverkusen boss Herrlich
RELATED STORY
Lewandowski going nowhere, says Bayern boss Kovac
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 7
Tomorrow WER WOL 12:00 AM Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg
Tomorrow BOR AUG 07:00 PM Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg
Tomorrow HAN STU 07:00 PM Hannover 96 vs Stuttgart
Tomorrow MAI HER 07:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Hertha BSC
Tomorrow FOR SCH 07:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Schalke 04
Tomorrow BAY BOR 10:00 PM Bayern München vs Borussia M'gladbach
07 Oct FRE BAY 05:00 PM Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen
07 Oct HOF EIN 07:00 PM Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt
07 Oct RB- NUR 09:30 PM RB Leipzig vs Nürnberg
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us