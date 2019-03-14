×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bayern deserved Champions League exit – Kovac

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    14 Mar 2019, 05:44 IST
Bayern-cropped
Bayern Munich look dejected following their Champions League defeat to Liverpool

Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac said his side were deservedly eliminated by Liverpool in the Champions League last 16.

It was a night to forget for Bayern at Allianz Arena, where the Bundesliga champions suffered a 3-1 second-leg defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday.

Following last month's scoreless stalemate on Merseyside, Bayern were no match for Liverpool – who condemned the German giants to their earliest European exit since 2010-11.

Speaking afterwards, Kovac told Sky: "We had a strong opponent and we have to congratulate Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

"They were better in these two matches and we deserved to lose. The opponent attacked us very high and left no spaces, that made it difficult for us.

"On top of that it was not our best day. Liverpool are a top team in Europe and they showed us our limits."

Bayern conceded first at home, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer caught out on the edge of the penalty area as Sadio Mane put Liverpool ahead in the 26th minute.

A Joel Matip own goal 13 minutes later restored parity for Bayern, however, the hosts were swept aside in the second half as Virgil van Dijk and Mane led Liverpool into the quarter-finals.

Advertisement

Asked about his involvement in the opening goal, Neuer said: "I wanted to stand right ahead of Mane, but his first touch was superb. If he does not control it perfectly, I am there [to take the ball]. Then he makes a great move.

"If I stay on the line he can run at me one on one. I can see why people think I did not look to good. Still, Mane did it really well."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Kovac relishing Klopp challenge in Champions League
RELATED STORY
Kovac: Bayern had Liverpool on the mind against Augsburg
RELATED STORY
Bayern didn't attack enough - Lewandowski 'angry' after Champions League exit
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich vs Liverpool Predicted Lineups - Champions League Predicted Lineups and Bayern Munich, Liverpool Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Kovac: Bayern unwilling to risk Neuer ahead of Liverpool tie
RELATED STORY
Nico Kovac gets it completely wrong at Anfield 
RELATED STORY
This can't happen at Liverpool – Kovac warns Bayern over defensive errors
RELATED STORY
Kovac not celebrating after holding Liverpool
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19, Bayern Munich 1-3 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis 
RELATED STORY
Kovac wants repeat of Bayern's defensive efforts
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us