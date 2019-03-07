Bayern do not fear Liverpool, insists Ribery

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery

Bayern Munich do not fear Liverpool's visit in the second leg of the Champions League last 16, according to Franck Ribery.

The Bundesliga champions held Jurgen Klopp's side to a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the first leg last month, leaving the tie finely poised ahead of the clash at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday.

Liverpool have struggled to hit consistent top form in 2019, winning only four of their 11 games in all competitions and failing to score in three of their last four.

Bayern, meanwhile, have won all but two of their most recent 11 matches and their 5-1 thrashing of Borussia Monchengladbach last Saturday allowed them to move level on points at the top of the Bundesliga table with Borussia Dortmund.

And Ribery says they will be fired up to reach the quarter-finals when Liverpool visit next week.

"The games against Liverpool are very important. I'm really motivated," he told Bild.

"It's a very special feeling when you play in the Champions League. It's a different atmosphere.

"We're in a good mood and we're playing at home. Liverpool have a strong side but we are Bayern. We have confidence in our good performances and we're not afraid of Liverpool.

"If we play together and fight, then we can get into the quarter-finals, and then we have a real chance!"

Ribery is likely to feature against the Reds given Kingsley Coman is expected to be out with a thigh injury.

The 35-year-old has only started 18 times in all competitions under Niko Kovac this season, but he insists there is no problem with the coach.

"I'm fit for the game - I can play!" said Ribery, who returned to full training on Tuesday after overcoming gastroenteritis. "The decision lies with Niko Kovac, but we have a very good relationship and a lot of trust."

