×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bayern do not fear Liverpool, insists Ribery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
258   //    07 Mar 2019, 16:17 IST
franck ribery - cropped
Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery

Bayern Munich do not fear Liverpool's visit in the second leg of the Champions League last 16, according to Franck Ribery.

The Bundesliga champions held Jurgen Klopp's side to a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the first leg last month, leaving the tie finely poised ahead of the clash at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday.

Liverpool have struggled to hit consistent top form in 2019, winning only four of their 11 games in all competitions and failing to score in three of their last four.

Bayern, meanwhile, have won all but two of their most recent 11 matches and their 5-1 thrashing of Borussia Monchengladbach last Saturday allowed them to move level on points at the top of the Bundesliga table with Borussia Dortmund.

And Ribery says they will be fired up to reach the quarter-finals when Liverpool visit next week.

"The games against Liverpool are very important. I'm really motivated," he told Bild.

"It's a very special feeling when you play in the Champions League. It's a different atmosphere.

"We're in a good mood and we're playing at home. Liverpool have a strong side but we are Bayern. We have confidence in our good performances and we're not afraid of Liverpool.

Advertisement

"If we play together and fight, then we can get into the quarter-finals, and then we have a real chance!"

Ribery is likely to feature against the Reds given Kingsley Coman is expected to be out with a thigh injury.

The 35-year-old has only started 18 times in all competitions under Niko Kovac this season, but he insists there is no problem with the coach.

"I'm fit for the game - I can play!" said Ribery, who returned to full training on Tuesday after overcoming gastroenteritis. "The decision lies with Niko Kovac, but we have a very good relationship and a lot of trust."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Ribery doubtful for Liverpool trip after daughter's birth
RELATED STORY
Alaba hands Bayern pre-Liverpool injury boost
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Premier League fans fear Reds dominance, believes former England international
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Bayern Munich: Match prediction and team news | UEFA Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: Surging Liverpool host stuttering Bayern in thrilling round of 16 tie
RELATED STORY
Coman back but no Boateng for Bayern Munich's trip to Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Liverpool not feeling the pressure, insists Klopp's assistant
RELATED STORY
Gary Neville: Liverpool should go out of the Champions League against Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Salihamidzic and Bayern not daunted by 'special' Anfield atmosphere
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool find themselves choking at the business end of the season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us