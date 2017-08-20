Bayern drawn against RB Leipzig in DFB-Pokal
RB Leipzig's ability to repeat last season's impressive showing will get an early test against Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal.
Bayern Munich have been draw away to Bundesliga title rivals RB Leipzig in a blockbuster DFB-Pokal second-round clash.
The fixture is one of four all-Bundesliga ties with Hertha Berlin to host Koln, Wolfsburg at home to Hannover and Hoffenheim on the road against Werder Bremen.
Reigning cup winners Borussia Dortmund face an away trip to third-tier Magdeburg.
Leipzig cemented their place as a force in German football last season by finishing second in their first Bundesliga campaign, albeit 15 points off Bayern.
"It's the best draw you could hope for. We're looking forward to a real cup battle," said Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl.
All matches will be held between 24-25 October.
DFB-POKAL SECOND ROUND DRAW
RB Leipzig – Bayern Munich
Magdeburg – Borussia Dortmund
Schweinfurt – Eintracht Frankfurt
Osnabruck – Nurnberg
Paderborn – Bochum
Wehen Wiesbaden – Schalke
Fortuna Dusseldorf – Borussia Monchengladbach
Mainz – Holstein Kiel
Hertha BSC – Koln
Bayer Leverkusen – Union Berlin
Jahn Regensburg – Heidenheim
Wolfsburg – Hannover
Werder Bremen – Hoffenheim
Kaiserslautern – Stuttgart
SpVgg Greuther Furth – Ingolstadt
Freiburg – Dynamo Dresden