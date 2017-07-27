Bayern Munich 0 Inter 2: Perisic shines as Nerazzurri down Bundesliga champions

Manchester United target Ivan Perisic impressed again in the International Champions Cup as Inter beat Bayern Munich 2-0 in Singapore.

Ivan Perisic showed why Manchester United are so keen to take him to Old Trafford with a stunning assist and Eder scored twice as Inter defeated Bayern Munich 2-0 in the International Champions Cup.

United are reportedly keen on adding Perisic to Jose Mourinho's squad with the Portuguese admitting he wanted a winger to bolster his options.

And the Croatia international showcased his talent with a sensational cross that saw Eder double his tally on the half hour with the striker having opened the scoring after eight minutes in Singapore.

It was the high point of a solid display from Perisic and the overall performance will provide Inter hope that they can improve from a disappointing campaign last term in which they finished seventh, with new coach Spalletti seeing the defence expertly marshalled by Miranda and Perisic a danger in the final third.

For Bayern there is work to be done, though, with Carlo Ancelotti's side having now conceded nine goals in four games, and they were dealt a further blow when Franck Ribery had to be helped from the pitch with a foot injury in the first half.

It all looked like being so different in the opening stages as Bayern dominated possession, and their lively play saw Ribery sting the palms of Samir Handanovic having cut in from the left after six minutes.

However, against the run of play Inter took the lead as Eder pounced on Antonio Candreva's superb low cross to whistle his shot past Sven Ulreich from close range.

Bayern continued to see most of the ball as Inter sat deep and their best opening fell to Kingsley Coman, who failed to keep his header down.

The Bundesliga champions lacked intensity and cutting edge, but the same could not be said for Inter as they moved 2-0 ahead thanks to Eder's second from Perisic's pinpoint delivery.

Play was then halted for a water break due to the humidity in Singapore, and that was the last of Ribery, who was caught on the foot by Milan Skriniar prior to Inter's second.

Bayern introduced Thomas Muller, Javier Martinez and Renato Sanches at the break, while Gabriel Barbosa replaced match winner Eder soon after for Inter.

The fresh faces breathed new life into Bayern but they continued to lack quality in the final third, with substitute Marco Friedl blazing over after lovely work from Coman on the left.

Instead it was Inter who continued to provide more of a threat with Joao Mario and Candreva keeping Ulreich on his toes.

Sanches - who has been linked with a loan move to AC Milan - finally stretched Handanovic after 71 minutes, the Portugal international curling a low effort narrowly wide from 20 yards.

Bayern's only other chance of note came via Miranda as the Inter centre-back looked to intercept a low cross, but Handanovic reacted quickly to stop the diverted effort sneaking in.

It would have been a mere consolation anyway, though, as Inter – with the help of Perisic – ensured a Milan double over Bayern following AC's 4-0 win on Saturday.