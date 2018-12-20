×
Bayern Munich confirm Gnabry thigh injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    20 Dec 2018, 20:26 IST
Serge Gnabry
Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry

Bayern Munich have confirmed Serge Gnabry tore his thigh muscle during their Bundesliga win against RB Leipzig.

Gnabry was replaced by Franck Ribery during the first half of Wednesday's 1-0 success, earned thanks to the substitute's late strike.

Bayern announced Gnabry will be unavailable for Saturday's game against head coach Niko Kovac's former club Eintracht Frankfurt.

But the Bundesliga champions did not offer any potential timescale for the 23-year-old's return to action in a medical update.

"The champions will also have to manage without Renato Sanches," Bayern added in a statement. 

"The Portugal international was shown a second yellow card in the hectic closing stages and now serves a one-match ban.

"In addition to the duo, Bayern are also without the services of Arjen Robben (thigh), James Rodriguez (knee) and World Cup winner Corentin Tolisso (cruciate)."

Gnabry has scored four goals in 14 Bundesliga appearances this season, also contributing two assists in the league.

Kovac's men are third in the table, six points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, having won four successive league games.

