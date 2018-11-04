×
Bayern Munich head back to Hertha Berlin in DFB-Pokal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    04 Nov 2018, 23:52 IST
Hertha - cropped
Hertha Berlin players celebrate beating Bayern Munich in September

Bayern Munich have the chance to exact revenge for their Bundesliga loss to Hertha Berlin after the clubs were drawn together in the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal.

Hertha beat Bayern 2-0 at the Olympiastadion in September and will hope for a repeat when they entertain the Bundesliga champions in the Pokal in February.

That defeat was Bayern's first under Niko Kovac and came amid a four-match winless streak that exposed the new head coach to early pressure.

Bayern have since compiled a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions, including a 2-1 win over fourth-tier Rodinghausen in the previous round of the Pokal, and will be eager to advance in their bid to reclaim the trophy they last won in 2016.

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund, who moved four points clear over the weekend, are set to entertain Werder Bremen, while Schalke host Fortuna Dusseldorf and RB Leipzig welcome Wolfsburg.

 

DFB-Pokal last-16 draw in full:

Hamburg v Nurnberg
Heidenheim v Bayer Leverkusen
Schalke v Fortuna Dusseldorf
Holstein Kiel v Augsburg
Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich
Duisburg v Paderborn
Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen
RB Leipzig v Wolfsburg

Omnisport
NEWS
Contact Us Advertise with Us