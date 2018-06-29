Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Bayern Munich's 2018-19 Bundesliga fixtures in full

Omnisport
NEWS
News
59   //    29 Jun 2018, 17:16 IST
Bayern cropped
Bayern Munich celebrate their Bundesliga title

Defending champions Bayern Munich look set to face a challenging start to the 2018-19 Bundesliga season after the fixture list was released on Friday.

New head coach Niko Kovac will begin his tenure at the Allianz Arena against fellow Champions League competitors Hoffenheim, before also tackling Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Bayern will end their campaign against Kovac's former team, Eintracht Frankfurt.

Here are Bayern Munich's 2018-19 fixtures in full, with all dates to be confirmed once televised schedules are decided.

 

August 24: Hoffenheim (H)
Matchday 2: VFB Stuttgart (A)
Matchday 3: Bayer Leverkusen (H)
Matchday 4: Schalke (A)
Matchday 5: FC Augsbug (H)
Matchday 6: Hertha Berlin (A)
Matchday 7: Borussia Monchengladbach (H)
Matchday 8: Wolfsburg (A)
Matchday 9: Mainz (A)
Matchday 10: Freiburg (H)
Matchday 11:Borussia Dortmund (A)
Matchday 12: Fortuna Dusseldorf (H)
Matchday 13: Werder Bremen (A)
Matchday 14: Nurnberg (H)
Matchday 15: Hannover 96 (A)
Matchday 16: RB Leipzig (H)
Matchday 17: Eintracht Frankfurt (A)

Matchday 18: Hoffenheim (A)
Matchday 19: VFB Stuttgart (H)
Matchday 20: Bayer Leverkusen (A)
Matchday 21: Schalke (H)
Matchday 22: FC Augsburg (A)
Matchday 23: Hertha Berlin (H)
Matchday 24: Borussia Monchengladbach (A)
Matchday 25: Wolfsburg (H)
Matchday 26: Mainz (H)
Matchday 27: Freiburg (A)
Matchday 28: Borussia Dortmund (H)
Matchday 29: Fortuna Dusseldorf (A)
Matchday 30: Werder Bremen (H)
Matchday 31: Nurnberg (A)
Matchday 32: Hannover 96 (H)
May 11: RB Leipzig (A)
May 18: Eintracht Frankfurt (H)

