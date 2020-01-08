Bayern Munich Transfer News: Bavarians and Crystal Palace fail to reach agreement over Wilfried Zaha deal

Rachel Syiemlieh Published Jan 08, 2020

Wilfried Zaha's representatives were believed to have held talks with Bayern Munich earlier this week

Bayern Munich and Crystal Palace have reportedly failed to reach an agreement over the proposed transfer of Wilfried Zaha this month.

Bavarians wanted Zaha on loan until the end of the present campaign

On Monday, Sky Sports reported that Zaha's new agent, Pini Zahavi, had held preliminary talks with the Bundesliga champions over a proposed move for the winger.

The Ivory Coast international had only recently hired the Israeli super-agent in an effort to force a move out of Selhurst Park at the earliest opportunity.

According to Sport Bild's Christian Falk, both clubs were unable to reach an agreement over a transfer as Bayern are reportedly interested in a loan deal for the remainder of the present campaign, a move that has been deemed impossible by Palace.

The 27-year-old's future is believed to lie outside the Premier League as there are very few clubs who can afford the Eagles' valuation of the player.

Zaha was previously linked with moves to Everton and Arsenal last summer but both clubs saw their bids rejected, with chairman Steve Parish refusing to budge on the asking price of around £80 million. While the Toffees made a £70 million bid for the player, the Gunners made an official offer of £40 million.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are believed to have renewed their interest in Zaha after their transfer ban was halved in December last year and the player's agent is understood to be a good friend of club owner Roman Abramovich.

Zaha has netted three goals and provided two assists in 21 appearances for Crystal Palace this season and is expected to leave the club at the end of the current campaign if a move doesn't materialise this winter.

