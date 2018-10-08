Bayern president Hoeness vows to defend Kovac 'until the end'

Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness insists he fully supports coach Niko Kovac despite their recent poor form.

A 3-0 defeat at home to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday extended Bayern's winless run to four games across all competitions and leaves them sixth in the Bundesliga, four points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Kovac has admitted he feels under pressure to turn around their fortunes quickly, with Carlo Ancelotti having been sacked as early as September 28 last year following an unconvincing start to the season.

Hoeness, however, has made it clear he is backing Kovac to come through the rough patch.

"I will defend Niko Kovac until the end," he told Kicker. "We are completely calm."

@Manuel_Neuer : "We know how serious the current situation is. We will keep looking forward and do our best to get our form back." #FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/YXXtb6XA8M — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 8, 2018

Earlier, Hoeness had told Suddeutsche Zeitung: "I clearly stand behind him, no matter what'll happen in the next weeks."

Former Bayern midfielder Dietmar Hamann is deeply concerned by the attitude among the players but agrees Kovac should not be held responsible.

"Niko Kovac is being taken apart, put under fire for something that he can't help at all," he told TZ.

"There are almost exclusively very young or very old players. I think it's wrong to blame the coach for that now. I hope they stick with Kovac.

"This team doesn't fit together in terms of character. Some players are putting their own interest over that of the team. I can imagine that some players have gone to see the bosses. These players always find excuses and alibis. These are very, very bad times."