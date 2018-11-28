×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Bayern routs Benfica 5-1 to advance in Champions League

Associated Press
NEWS
News
36   //    28 Nov 2018, 03:58 IST
AP Image

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich secured its place in the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 5-1 rout of Benfica on Tuesday, easing the pressure on coach Niko Kovac.

Arjen Robben and Robert Lewandowski both scored twice for the home side, ensuring Bayern qualified for the round of 16 with a game to spare in Group E.

Ajax earlier advanced from the group with a 2-0 win at AEK Athens. Bayern leads the group with 13 points, two ahead of Ajax, which cannot be overtaken by third-place Benfica. Ajax hosts Bayern to decide the group winner on Dec. 12.

Kovac was in danger of losing his job following Bayern's 3-3 draw at home to relegation-threatened Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday. While Bayern is nine points adrift in the Bundesliga, it is faring better in the Champions League, despite a 1-1 draw with Ajax in Munich on Oct. 2.

"I was really happy, also for him," Robben said in support of Kovac. "He belongs among us."

Robben got the hosts off to a great start against Benfica when he beat three defenders and eluded another before letting fly inside the far corner with his left boot in the 13th minute.

The Dutch winger grabbed his second on the half-hour mark, again with his left foot, six minutes before Joshua Kimmich sent in a corner for Lewandowski to get off the mark.

Halftime substitute Gedson made an immediate impact after coming on when he dinked the ball over Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, but Lewandowski answered five minutes later with a goal almost identical to his first: a header to Kimmich's corner.

Franck Ribery, who had been fortune to escape a second yellow card for a flailing arm into Andre Almeida's face, wrapped up the win in the 76th.

"They were important for us, for the team," Robben said of his goals. "I'm not only playing for myself. It was important after the bitter disappointment of Saturday to stand up again."

Associated Press
NEWS
Madrid, Bayern back in crisis as Champions League resumes
RELATED STORY
Reports: Premier League legend in line for Bayern Munich job
RELATED STORY
Ajax holds Benfica to 1-1 draw in Champions League
RELATED STORY
Benfica, PSV, Red Star reach Champions League group stage
RELATED STORY
Lewandowski chases milestone goal - Champions League in...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Preview and predictions...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 talking points from...
RELATED STORY
Kovac will be in charge against Benfica, insists Hoeness
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Matchday 1 predictions
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League winners list: Only 22 teams have...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us