Bayern sign Rodriguez on loan from Real Madrid

by Reuters News 11 Jul 2017, 17:36 IST

Football Soccer- Spanish La Liga Santander - Deportivo v Real Madrid - Riazor stadium, A Coruna, Spain - 26/04/17 Real Madrid's James Rodriguez celebrates a goal. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

MUNICH (Reuters) - Bayern Munich have signed midfielder James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on a two-year loan deal, the German champions said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Colombia international made 22 La Liga appearances for Real last season, scoring eight goals, and featured six times in the Champions League.

"We are very happy to have completed this transfer," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement. "Signing James Rodriguez was the big wish of our coach Carlo (Ancelotti) after they worked successfully together in Madrid."

Rodriguez moved to Real Madrid from Monaco for a reported 60 million euros ($68.4 million) in 2014 after winning the Golden Boot as the leading scorer at the World Cup.

His ability to score spectacular goals made him an ideal addition to Real's "Galacticos" project, but he struggled to nail down a regular starting place at the Bernabeu.

($1 = 0.8777 euros)

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)