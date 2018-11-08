×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Bayern underdogs in Der Klassiker – Hoeness

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    08 Nov 2018, 06:53 IST
BayernMunich - Cropped
Bayern Munich celebrate

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness labelled his team "underdogs" heading into the Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Dortmund are unbeaten in the Bundesliga this season and hold a four-point lead at the top heading into the blockbuster clash at Signal Iduna Park.

Hoeness said Bayern would go into the encounter as outsiders after Dortmund's impressive start to the campaign.

"You can't go to Dortmund and say that you want to secure three points. Dortmund have had a very good season so far, no doubt about it," he said after Bayern's 2-0 win over AEK Athens in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"We do not go to Dortmund as favourites, but as underdogs – for the first time in a long time.

"We have to make sure we play a good game there and then we'll see what happens."

Robert Lewandowski's brace helped Bayern past AEK to slightly ease the pressure on under-fire coach Niko Kovac.

Hoeness called for patience with Bayern and criticised the media, particularly with the Bundesliga title race appearing set to be entertaining this campaign.

"Don't always be so negative. The season has just begun, we have a team in transition, a young coach who has to settle in here and you have to be patient," he said.

"Four weeks ago you all complained that the Bundesliga is getting boring again and now it is no longer boring but exciting and now that doesn't suit you.

"At some point you should agree on what you actually want. We're doing you a few favours right now."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Bayern chief Hoeness slams 'sick and stupid' Bellarabi
RELATED STORY
Sevilla performance sealed Bernat's Bayern exit - Hoeness
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich won't buy Coman replacement - Hoeness
RELATED STORY
Bayern president Hoeness vows to defend Kovac 'until the...
RELATED STORY
Thiago to miss 'several weeks' with ankle injury
RELATED STORY
Hoeness tells PSG to find new sporting director –...
RELATED STORY
Bayern and Rummenigge deny alleged attempt to lead...
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich president expects Boateng to stay
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Bayern Munich is struggling right now
RELATED STORY
Kovac 'putting his neck on the line' with Bayern rotation
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us