Bayern watching developments with Manchester City star Sane

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 13 Nov 2019, 17:46 IST SHARE

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane could once again become a target for Bayern Munich during the January transfer window.

Manchester City winger Sane was heavily linked with a move to the Bundesliga champions but damaged his anterior cruciate ligament during August's Community Shield encounter against Liverpool.

Sane underwent surgery and is targeting a return in the new year, when interest from Bayern could also re-emerge.

“There were discussions over Sane,” Bayern board member Edmund Stoiber told Sport Bild.

"The unfortunate injury and the surgery he required for it broke the deal up.

"We'll see how things develop. As chairman of the advisory board and a member of the supervisory board, I have great faith in the sporting leadership.

"If they propose a transfer of this magnitude, that is justified."

Thank you so much for all your messages and get well wishes! It has been some tough couple of days, but surgery went to plan I'm positive and ready for my recovery! #LS19 #inSané pic.twitter.com/oX6yJ8OPVT — Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) August 24, 2019

Sane joined City from Schalke in August 2016 for a fee in the region of £37million.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old has scored 25 goals and supplied 28 assists over the course of 89 Premier League appearances, winning back-to-back titles in the past two seasons.

His contract at the Etihad Stadium expires at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

"We want him to stay here because we [have been trying] to extend the contract for more than one year," City manager Pep Guardiola said in August when speculation over Bayern moving for Sane was at its height.

"We were quite close a month ago and now it's a little bit different but that’s the reality - I can’t say any more. That's where it is."