    BCCI goes 'green' by joining hands with UN

    Press Trust of India
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 17:30 IST
    60

    Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) The BCCI and UN Environment today signed an agreement to promote green' cricket in India.

    BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and Erik Solheim, Executive Director of UN Environment, signed a letter of intent at the BCCI headquarters here ahead of the IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

    "The partnership aims to spread greater awareness about key environmental challenges facing the country, and highlight alternate and more sustainable solutions. The BCCI will endeavor to reduce its environmental impact by greening operations and engaging cricketers and fans in green initiatives," said the BCCI in a statement.

    Commenting on the initiative, Choudhary said: We will help make cricket green and sensitize spectators towards minimizing waste generation during matches.

    The partnership will also focus on phasing out single-use plastic across stadiums in the country.

    Even during the course of IPL, a film with messages from captains of various franchises was created and aired in stadiums highlighting hazards of plastic pollution.

    At the four matches played at the Holkar Stadium, a Green Protocol based on the concept of 3Rs to reduce, reuse and recycle was implemented.

    "A plastic audit is being undertaken there to assess the types and volumes of single-use plastic generated and chart a course to implement waste management system,"read the statement further.

    Similarly, at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, the Karnataka State Cricket Association replaced plastic cups and bottles with environment-friendly alternatives for over 32,000 fans

