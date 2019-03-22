×
Beardsley charged by FA

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    22 Mar 2019, 18:42 IST
Peter Beardsley
Former Newcastle United coach Peter Beardsley

Peter Beardsley has been charged by the Football Association (FA) following an investigation into his conduct at Newcastle United.

Beardsley, a former England international, left his post as a youth coach at Newcastle this month.

The FA subsequently revealed an investigation was under way following allegations he made racist and abusive comments towards young players.

And the governing body confirmed on Friday the 58-year-old has now been charged with three breaches of FA Rule E3.

"It is alleged Mr Beardsley used abusive and/or insulting words towards Newcastle United Under 23 players, which were contrary to FA Rule E3(1), whilst employed as their coach," an FA statement said.

"It is further alleged these words also constituted an 'Aggravated Breach', which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as they included reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality.

"He has until Friday 12 April 2019 to provide a response."

Following his departure from Newcastle, Beardsley released a statement that read: "The time is now right for me to seek a new challenge and I wish the players all the best and the supporters the success they deserve.

"I have always honoured my contractual obligations of confidentiality to the club and maintained my silence, which has in itself been very difficult. I am incredibly grateful for the tremendous support I have received and I look forward to the future."

Beardsley saw a Premier League inquiry over allegations of bullying during a previous period of employment with Newcastle dismissed 16 years ago.

