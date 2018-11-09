Beaten Anderlecht goes out of Europa League

Anderlecht's Europa League campaign came to an end after a 2-0 defeat at Fenerbahce on Thursday.

With two games to go, the Belgian side has no chance of reaching the knockout stage on one point.

Anderlecht is playing in the group stage of Europe's second tier competition for the sixth time, and previously advanced to the knockout round each time. It reached the quarterfinals in 2017.

Mathieu Valbuena and Michael Frey scored in the second half for Fenerbahce.

The Turkish side has seven points in Group D, two behind leader Dinamo Zagreb, which is playing Spartak Trnava later on Thursday.

In Group K, Astana beat Jablonec 2-1 in another early game to go top of the section.

The remaining games are scheduled for later. Among them, Chelsea visits BATE Borisov while Arsenal hosts Sporting.