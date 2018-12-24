×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Beating Juventus a step too far for Napoli - Ancelotti

Omnisport
NEWS
News
69   //    24 Dec 2018, 20:07 IST
carloancelotti - cropped
Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti

Napoli may have been one of Juventus' main rivals for the Serie A title in recent seasons but Carlo Ancelotti says overtaking the Bianconeri is still a step too far for the Partenopei.

Napoli finished in the top-three under Maurizio Sarri in each of the past three campaigns, ending as runners-up to Juve on two occasions.

Ancelotti replaced Chelsea-bound Sarri ahead of the 2018-19 season and has maintained their position as Juve's nearest competitors, however they still trail the league leaders by eight points after 17 matches.

And while usurping Italy's dominant side is a target, Ancelotti does not believe they are ready yet to go one better than Juve, who have won the last seven Scudetti.

"I think each of us must motivate ourselves not measuring ourselves against others, but measuring against ourselves," he told the Corriere della Sera.

"If you want to become [Leo] Messi then your path is influenced by genetics. But you can train every day to be better.

"It's the same when it comes to the squad. If I say that we have to commit ourselves to beating Juve it’s an objective that's too far away.

"I'm here to win. The objective is to have a team which fights until the end of the season."

The former Real Madrid coach also admitted a second stint at AC Milan almost materialised after his departure from Bayern Munich last season – the Rossoneri eventually opting for Gennaro Gattuso.

Advertisement

"Twice," he responded when asked if he had been close to returning to San Siro.

"When I left Real Madrid [Adriano] Galliani came hunting, but I had to recover from a back problem.

"Then another time with [Marco] Fassone there was half an approach after I left Bayern."

Omnisport
NEWS
Ancelotti expecting a quiet January at Napoli
RELATED STORY
Juventus v Napoli: Ronaldo prepares for reunion with 'big...
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018/19: Tactical Preview of Juventus vs Napoli
RELATED STORY
Napoli needs evolution not revolution under Ancelotti
RELATED STORY
Despite the presence of Ronaldo, Napoli will fancy their...
RELATED STORY
Tactical Preview: Napoli vs Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti questions Napoli attitude after Samp reverse
RELATED STORY
Juventus 3-1 Napoli: Talking points from the game
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti 'worthy of reputation' as Napoli beats Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti restoring pride to Napoli in Europe
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
26 Dec MAN HUD 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Huddersfield Town
26 Dec LEI MAN 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Manchester City
26 Dec LIV NEW 08:30 PM Liverpool vs Newcastle
26 Dec BRI ARS 10:45 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Serie A 2018-19
26 Dec ATA JUV 07:30 PM Atalanta vs Juventus
26 Dec SAM CHI 07:30 PM Sampdoria vs Chievo
26 Dec FIO PAR 07:30 PM Fiorentina vs Parma
26 Dec CAG GEN 07:30 PM Cagliari vs Genoa
26 Dec SPA UDI 10:30 PM SPAL vs Udinese
26 Dec ROM SAS 10:30 PM Roma vs Sassuolo
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us