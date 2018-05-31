Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Beckerman scores as Real Salt Lake beats Dynamo 2-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 10:07 IST
41
AP Image

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Kyle Beckerman scored his 41st career MLS goal in the 82nd minute, and Real Salt Lake beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Salt Lake (6-6-1) has won 10 of its last 11 home games, conceding just 12 goals. Houston (5-4-3) lost for the first time in five games.

Luis Silva put RSL in front in the 34th minute by heading in Sebastian Saucedo's cross.

Beckerman, who entered having played every minute of every RSL game this season, came in as a substitute in the 64th. Eighteen minutes later, Beckerman had a corner kick chested to his feet and he sent a left-footed shot off the far post and in.

Houston's Alberth Elis scored his fifth goal this month, and eighth overall, in the 75th. Nick Rimando's goal kick was intercepted and Elis was left open in front of goal to head home Romell Quioto's cross.

ATLANTA UNITED 1, REVOLUTION 1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Teal Bunbury scored on a penalty kick in the 88th minute as the Revolution tied Atlanta United.

New England (5-4-4) has one win in its last five games — with two straight draws. Atlanta (8-3-2) had won four straight on the road.

Krisztian Nemeth drew the late foul in the corner of the penalty box after capitalizing on a defensive turnover. Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan chose the right direction but Bunbury found the upper-right corner. Guzan was given a yellow card for kicking the ball into the stands after the goal.

Josef Martinez opened the scoring for Atlanta in the 23rd minute by redirecting Julian Gressel's cross. It was Martinez's league-leading ninth goal of the season.

New England goalkeeper Matt Turner kept the Revs within reach by denying Ezequiel Barco's point-blank attempt in the 82nd.

UNION 3, FIRE 1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Borek Dockal had a penalty-kick goal in the 87th minute and two assists, helping the Union to the win.

Philadelphia (5-5-3) is unbeaten in its last four matches — with three victories. Chicago (4-7-2) has allowed multiple goals in 11 of its last 15 road games.

Ilsinho put Philadelphia in front in the 44th minute. He chested Dockal's chipped pass at the corner of the 18-yard box, split two defenders and scored from a difficult angle. Cory Burke made it 2-0 in the 51st with an open header of Dockal's cross.

Alan Gordon scored in his second straight game to pull Chicago within one in the 56th. Brandt Bronico ran past the defense for a through ball, dribbled alone along the right side and crossed it to Gordon for an easy tap-in.

