×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Beckham adds star power to Thai soccer clinic

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    03 Nov 2018, 14:16 IST
AP Image

BANGKOK (AP) — Former Manchester United and Real Madrid soccer star David Beckham has made a brief appearance in Bangkok on Saturday where he conducted soccer drills and addressed a crowd of around one hundred young soccer fans as part of a sponsored promotional event.

Beckham's appearance was part of the "AIA Football Clinic for Youth with Leading Coaches" event that also featured coaches from English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspurs as well as Thai celebrities and soccer players.

"I'm very excited to be here with you all and to play a little bit of football," Beckham said to a group of young kids who sat and listened to one of soccer's biggest names on the astro-turf football pitch outside the SCG Muangthong Stadium in Bangkok where the event was conducted. "It's great to be back in Bangkok. I'm excited and I'm hoping you are."

For about five minutes, Beckham conducted passing and dribbling drills with a group of prospective young soccer players.

"I have seen the determination of these kids while playing football during the training session," Beckham said in a statement. "They're all here because they love the sport and have a tremendous passion for it."

For most of the event, scores of young children ran around a seven-a-side pitch in an unorganized fashion. Passing footballs and playing amongst themselves, hoping to catch a glimpse or, better, take a pass from any celebrity present.

But some kids said they were too young to ever watch Beckham play and only knew of him through their parents.

"My dad introduced me to him (Beckham)," said nine-year old Pongpipat Tinthamwong. "When he told me about him, I started watching him on the internet."

Associated Press
NEWS
The Latest: Leicester players visit memorial to Thai owner
RELATED STORY
Thai owner of Leicester soccer team died in helicopter crash
RELATED STORY
Leicester City owner Vichai succeeded in soccer and business
RELATED STORY
Beckham to get UEFA award for soccer, humanitarian work
RELATED STORY
Romario brings soccer star power to Rio governor election
RELATED STORY
Ranieri attends King Power Stadium to mourn...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Players mourn Leicester owner Vichai after crash
RELATED STORY
3 Footballers who suffer from aviophobia
RELATED STORY
5 infamous feuds between managers and star players in...
RELATED STORY
5 players with unusual free-kick stances in Football 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us