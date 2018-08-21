Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Beckham to receive UEFA President's award

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
20   //    21 Aug 2018, 20:04 IST

Paris, Aug 21 (AFP) Former England captain David Beckham is to receive the 2018 UEFA President's Award in honour of his achievements in the game and his work since retiring as a player, European football's governing body said today.

The ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder, who is now 43, will receive the award in Monaco later this year.

"I have chosen David Beckham as the recipient of this year's award because he has been a global ambassador for football, promoting the game and all its values in every corner of the planet," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

"His tireless humanitarian efforts, which have helped the lives of many children around the world, should also be celebrated.

Beckham is a true football icon of his generation." Beckham won the Champions League with United in 1999 and later played for Los Angeles Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Madrid.

He hung up his boots in 2013 and earlier this year was awarded an MLS franchise in Miami.

"During my career I always gave 100 percent and tried to uphold the values of teamwork and fair play and I am proud to join the illustrious list of players who have previously won this award," said Beckham, who is now involved in charity work with UNICEF, the UN Children's Fund.

"Many of the unforgettable moments I had on the pitch came in the UEFA Champions League such as that magic night in Barcelona in 1999 when we beat Bayern Munich in such dramatic fashion."

Last year's UEFA President's Award was given to former Italy star Francesco Totti. Other recent winners include Franz Beckenbauer and the late Johan Cruyff

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Beckham to be honoured with UEFA President's Award
RELATED STORY
Beckham to get UEFA award for soccer, humanitarian work
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo, Modric, Salah on UEFA best player award shortlist
RELATED STORY
Why Lionel Messi missing out on the UEFA Player of the...
RELATED STORY
3 players that Sir Alex Ferguson regrets selling
RELATED STORY
4 legends who deserved to win the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Three players who deserve to win the FIFA Best Player award
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain close to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top Contenders for the Young Player Award
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo leads UEFA Goal of the Season nominees
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Europa League 2017-18
Tomorrow SIG SEV 10:30 PM Sigma Olomouc vs Sevilla
24 Aug GEN BRO 12:00 AM Genk vs Brøndby
24 Aug PAR BES 12:00 AM Partizan vs Beşiktaş
24 Aug ZOR RB- 12:00 AM Zorya vs RB Leipzig
24 Aug RAP FCS 12:00 AM Rapid Wien vs FCSB
24 Aug OLI SPA 12:00 AM Olimpija vs Spartak Trnava
24 Aug GEN BOR 12:15 AM Gent vs Bordeaux
24 Aug RAN UFA 12:15 AM Rangers vs Ufa
24 Aug ROS SHK 12:15 AM Rosenborg vs Shkendija
FA Cup 2018-19
Today TOW STA 12:15 AM Tower Hamlets vs Stanway Rovers
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us