Beerschot vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1, 2023

Beerschot VA host Club Brugge at the Olympisch Stadion in a Belgian Cup seventh round fixture on Wednesday (November 1).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at home to Dender in the Challenger Pro League on Sunday. Michael Lallemand stepped off the bench in the 85th minute and scored the winner four minutes later.

Brugge, meanwhile, secured maximum points in a 2-1 home win over Royal Antwerp in the Jupiler League. Ferran Jutgla broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time while George Ilenikhena equalised in the 72nd minute just seconds after coming on. Hans Vanaken scored the winner in the 90th minute.

Beerschot booked their spot at this stage of the cup with a shootout win over Lokeren-Temse in the last round in September. Brugge, meanwhile, received a bye to this stage.

Beerschot vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brugge have three wins and one loss from their last four games against Beerschot.

Their most recent meeting in April 2022 saw Brugge claim a 3-1 away win in the Jupiler League en-route to Beerschot's relegation.

Three of their last four meetings have produced at least three goals.

Beerschot's defeat to Dender ended their seven-game unbeaten run across competitions and also ended a streak of five games witjgoals at both ends.

Thirteen of Brugge's last 15 games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Four of Beerschot's last five games have produced at least nine corners.

Beerschot vs Club Brugge Prediction

Beerschot are in the conversation for promotion to the top flight but suffered a debilitating defeat over the weekend. They have a chance to immediately rectify the disappointment in front of their fans but face a significantly tougher test.

Brugge, meanwhile, are seeking to win a first Cup title since 2015 and are coming off a morale-boosting win over defending league and cup champions Antwerp.

Expect Ronny Deila's side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Beerschot 1-3 Brugge

Beerschot vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Brugge to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Over 8.5 corners