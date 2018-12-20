×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Belgium edges France to end 2018 on top of FIFA rankings

Associated Press
NEWS
News
34   //    20 Dec 2018, 15:28 IST
AP Image

ZURICH (AP) — Belgium ends 2018 atop FIFA's rankings with World Cup winner France at No. 2.

FIFA says Belgium is a single ranking point — 1,727 to 1,726 — ahead of a French team which won their World Cup semifinal in Russia.

Brazil is No. 3 and World Cup runner-up Croatia is No. 4 in a mostly unchanged monthly ranking.

England and Portugal, which both qualified last month for the UEFA Nations League Final Four tournament, are Nos. 5 and 6.

Uruguay, Switzerland, Spain, and Denmark complete the top 10.

Iran at No. 29 will be the highest-ranked Asian team at the Asian Cup starting on Jan. 5.

Qatar, the 2022 World Cup host, is No. 93.

Senegal is Africa's best team at No. 23.

Mexico leads CONCACAF region teams at No. 17 and the United States is No. 25.

Associated Press
NEWS
France likely to edge past Belgium to be First in FIFA...
RELATED STORY
Belgium and World Cup winners France make FIFA rankings...
RELATED STORY
Belgium top FIFA rankings as England hit top five
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Final rankings of the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: A philatelic visit to the football...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Final Power Rankings
RELATED STORY
FIFA Best Award 2018: Will the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly come...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: A philatelic visit to the football...
RELATED STORY
India drop one spot to 97th in the latest batch of FIFA...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: A philatelic visit to the football...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us