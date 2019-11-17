×
Belgium puzzler as Boyata appears in Batshuayi shirt

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17 Nov 2019, 06:10 IST
Michy Batshuayi - cropped
Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi

Belgium defender Dedryck Boyata bizarrely played in Michy Batshuayi's shirt for part of the Euro 2020 qualifier against Russia on Saturday.

Belgium won the match 4-1 to clinch top spot in Group I and substitute striker Batshuayi spent most of the contest on the bench, although onlookers spotted Boyata wearing his number 23 shirt at the start of the second half.

The mix-up was noticed by match officials around 10 minutes after the interval, and defender Boyata swapped to the correct shirt bearing his own name.

Chelsea forward Batshuayi, who came on for the closing 13 minutes, joked on Twitter: "He realised his dream"

Boyata also saw the funny side, and the Hertha Berlin defender posted a picture of himself in the wrong top on Instagram, along with three laughter emojis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Dedryck Boyata (@dedryck.boyata) on

