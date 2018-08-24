Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Belief behind Mane's sensational start, says Klopp

Omnisport
NEWS
News
414   //    24 Aug 2018, 05:19 IST
Sadio Mane - cropped
Sadio Mane celebrates scoring.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes a greater sense of self-confidence has unlocked Sadio Mane's explosive start to the Premier League season.

Senegal star Mane capped off a counter-attack to seal a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Monday and boost his tally to three goals in just two outings.

The 26-year-old already appears on target to improve on the 13 league goals he netted for the Reds two seasons ago, the most prolific of an impressive four campaigns in England.

Now settled in alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, the former Southampton man looks set to keep pace with his free-scoring team-mates.

"He's much more secure that this is his level," Klopp said of the winger.

"The players surprise themselves sometimes. 'Wow, really? That's how good I am?!' We all need to show our best and get used to it.

"Sadio's a very consistent player for us. His work-rate is great.

"We have a very strange 4-5-1 formation with Sadio as a midfielder, Bobby [Firmino] being a midfielder more or less and Mo [Salah] being a striker, even though he plays in a little different position.

"We talk about the defensive work-rate they put in. That's really important.

"It's quality. We have to make sure we can show that every week. Who scores the goals is not too important, but it was very important for us and very nice for him that he could do it in the last game."

Liverpool will attempt to make it three wins on the trot when they host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

 

