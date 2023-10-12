Belize vs Bermuda Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2023 

Belize welcome Bermuda to the FFB Stadium for a CONCACAF Nations League League B fixture on Friday (October 13).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 win at French Guiana in the Nations League last month. Jordi Polanco and Angelo Capello scored second-half goals to inspire their nation to victory.

Bermuda, meanwhile, suffered a 4-3 defeat at Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. They went ahead courtesy of Jai Bean's 21st-minute strike, but Oalex Anderson scored a first-half hat-trick to give his nation a r-1 lead at the break. Remy Coddington and LeJuan Simmons reduced arrears, but an equaliser wasn't to be.

The Gombey Warriors began their campaign with a goalless draw at French Guiana. The loss to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines left them in third spot in Group C, having garnered one point from two games. Belize, meanwhile, sit in second spot on three points, having lost their opener to St. Vincent.

Belize vs Bermuda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Belize's win over French Guiana ended their 11-game winless run.

Four of Bermuda's last six games have produced at least three goals.

Bermuda have conceded at least twice in five of their last six games.

Bermuda are 174th in the FIFA World rankings, six places ahead of Belize.

Bermuda are on a nine-game winless streak, losing six, excluding their awarded win over Montserrat).

Belize vs Bermuda Prediction

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are early pacesetters in the group and are on course for promotion to League A. However, Belize and Bermuda are still within touching distance of the top spot, particularly the former.

A win for Belize will keep them on St. Vincents' heels, and they will be in high spirits, having recently ended their four-game losing streak last month. Bermuda, for their part, have not won since July 2021 barring their awarded win over Montserrat.

Although either side could nick a win, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Belize 1-1 Bermuda

Belize vs Bermuda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Highest scoring half: Second half