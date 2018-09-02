Ben Arfa relaunches flagging career with move to Rennes

RENNES, France (AP) — Hatem Ben Arfa has relaunched his flagging career at Rennes following a miserable end to his short Paris Saint-Germain stint.

The 31-year-old winger, who was out of contract, completed a move to Rennes Sunday on a one-year deal with an option for an extra year.

The skillful and quick Ben Arfa was among the most promising young players in France when he burst onto the scene with Lyon in 2004.

After spells with Marseille, Premier League side Newcastle and at unhappy period at Hull, Ben Arfa enjoyed a fine season with Nice in 2015-16. He netted 17 league goals, many of them spectacular solo efforts, to break back into the France team and earn a move to hometown club PSG.

But after a frustrating first season, when he was used mostly as a substitute, Ben Arfa was banished to the reserves and did not play a single game last season.