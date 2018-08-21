Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bengaluru FC face Turkmenistan's Altyn Asyr in AFC Cup

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
57   //    21 Aug 2018, 21:23 IST

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (PTI) Bengaluru FC will look to hit the ground running when they begin life under coach Carles Cuadrat with a high-stakes AFC Cup Inter-Zone semifinal against Turkmenistan side Altyn Asyr here tomorrow.

The Blues, who are attempting to qualify for the semifinal of the competition for a third straight time, are up against a side that knocked out last year's finalists in FC Istiklol and are yet to lose a game in this edition.

Cuadrat, who took over the mantle from mentor Albert Roca before the start of the season, said he was confident that a gruelling pre-season in Spain would come handy for a stage and an opponent like this.

"We played some very tough teams in Spain and while results didn't go our way, I feel the experience has prepared us well for both the home and the away legs of this fixture," he said.

The Blues who faced off against Atletico Saguntino, Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Villarreal B and Barcelona B in Spain, had their defence tested heavily in the second halves of the final two games.

Bengaluru will be buoyed by the inclusion of talismanic striker Miku who has been registered for the competition in his second season with the club.

The game could also mark the debut of Spanish midfielder Xisco Hernandez who joined the Blues this summer, while Rino Anto could be in the reckoning in what is his second spell with the club.

Cuadrat will however be without Harmanjot Khabra who is down with chicken pox.

"It is strange that we had two cases of chicken pox, but that's what it is. While Gurpreet has recovered, Khabra will miss this game," Cuadrat informed.

Also missing the game with minor niggles are Sairuat Kima and Robinson Singh.

The visitors on the other hand will be banking heavily on the strike duo of Altymyrat Annadurdyyev (6 goals) and Murat Yakshiyev (5 goals) who have combined for twelve of seventeen goals scored in the group stages.

While there have been five more goalscorers, the pair will be the prime focus for the Bengaluru defence tomorrow.

It needed drama and a little luck on the last day of the league stages for Bengaluru to secure a spot in the knock-out stages.

The Blues needed to beat Abahani Dhaka while hoping that fellow-contenders New Radiant would drop points against Aizawl FC. The script played out perfectly for the Super Cup champions as they hammered Abahani and Aizawl shocked New Radiant 2-1.

Equally dramatic was Altyn Asyr's passage to the Inter-Zone semi-final as they snatched the top spot from FC Istiklol (Tajikistan) in the final moments.

The Turkmenistan champions were away to Istiklol, who were two points ahead going into the final round.

The Tajik-side, which got the better of Bengaluru in last-year's Inter-Zone final, levelled scores at 2-2 in the 90th minute only to be denied by an injury time winner from Altyn Asyr's Mihail Titow to send them through to the knockout stage

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
AFC Cup 2018 Draws: Bengaluru FC to take on...
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2018: Bengaluru FC announce 30-man squad for...
RELATED STORY
Bengaluru FC Learned to Defend as a Team in Pre-Season:...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Bengaluru FC all set to rope in Chencho Gyeltshen
RELATED STORY
Bengaluru FC to take on FC Barcelona B and Villarreal B...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Bengaluru FC sign one-year deal with Kean Lewis
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2018: Bengaluru FC vs Aizawl FC, Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Spain to Bengaluru and back: Albert Roca leaves behind a...
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2018: Bengaluru FC vs Aizawl FC, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2018: Abahani Dhaka vs Bengaluru FC, Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Europa League 2017-18
Tomorrow SIG SEV 10:30 PM Sigma Olomouc vs Sevilla
24 Aug GEN BRO 12:00 AM Genk vs Brøndby
24 Aug PAR BES 12:00 AM Partizan vs Beşiktaş
24 Aug ZOR RB- 12:00 AM Zorya vs RB Leipzig
24 Aug RAP FCS 12:00 AM Rapid Wien vs FCSB
24 Aug OLI SPA 12:00 AM Olimpija vs Spartak Trnava
24 Aug GEN BOR 12:15 AM Gent vs Bordeaux
24 Aug RAN UFA 12:15 AM Rangers vs Ufa
24 Aug ROS SHK 12:15 AM Rosenborg vs Shkendija
FA Cup 2018-19
Today TOW STA 12:15 AM Tower Hamlets vs Stanway Rovers
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us