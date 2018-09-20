Bengaluru FC signed me for continuity: Carles Cuadrat

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 10 // 20 Sep 2018, 18:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bengaluru, Sep 20 (PTI) Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat Thursday said the Indian Super League side appointed him as he would be able to carry forward his predecessor Albert Roca's philosophy.

Cuadrat has been the assistant coach of the Blues since 2016 when he came on board alongside Roca.

"The management is always there with a plan. I think it made sense for them to keep the work they were doing with Albert (Roca) and put it in my hands because in the end, it is the same philosophy, that matters," he told a section of media here.

Cuadrat said from the very beginning the team management has been encouraging and supporting him to execute their plans for this year's Indian Super League.

Replying to a query, Cuadrat said last season Roca brilliantly produced results for the team despite packed schedules, in contrast to this year's itinerary where BFC does not have any AFC Cup commitments.

"I don't think lack of AFC Cup matches will have any impact. Football clubs want to contest consistently. There was no problem last ISL," he said.

Cuadrat said his team is raring to go for the title, which they could not win last season even after a good campaign.

He also said their first aim would be to reach the playoffs and then concentrate on semifinals and final.

Asked what is in store for BFC after an AFC Cup exit, Cuadrat said they were defeated at the hands of good rivals and his team were at the beginning of the season.

"However, we have been improving day by day, and as the ISL season progresses, we would come into our grips," he added