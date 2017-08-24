Bengaluru Youth Football Cup 2017 Day 3 final scores

by Footie Culture News 24 Aug 2017, 15:46 IST

August 23rd, 2017 Bengaluru: With 2017 being the proclaimed year for youth Football in India, the Bengaluru Youth Football Cup (BYFC) brings forth a stellar platform for the U16 football talent in schools across Karnataka for the second consecutive year.

Organised by Footieculture India Pvt. Ltd. with the support of the Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) and the Bangalore District Football Association (BDFA), this tournament will be held across 4 venues in Bangalore, including the Bangalore Football Stadium from August 21st – 31st.

The full-format tournament is governed by the rules and byelaws of All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Karnataka State Football Association and will host over 50 schools from across the state, with over 1000 children participating across the 7 days of the event.

With the U17 FIFA World Cup taking place in India in October, The Bengaluru Youth Football Cup (BYFC) imbibes the theme of support for the daring youth who take pride and persevere in their passion for sports.

Tournament Schedule: 21st, 22nd & 23rd August: Kittu Rani Chennamma Grounds – Jayanagar | 21st,22nd & 28th August: 2017 at Malleshwaram Grounds | 28th August: Centre of Sports Excellence Yelahanka | 30th & 31st August: Bangalore Football Stadium.

BYFC 17 – Day 3

Date: 23rd August, 2017

Competition: Bangalore Youth Football Cup

Venue: Kittu Rani Chennamma Grounds – Jayanagar