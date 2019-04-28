×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Benitez refuses to commit future to Newcastle United

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    28 Apr 2019, 15:42 IST
Benitez-Cropped
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez

Rafael Benitez says he is refusing to commit his future to Newcastle United until he has been given assurances over the club's long-term vision. 

The 59-year-old is under contract until the end of the season but it is unclear if he will extend his stay at the Premier League club, having initially joined in March 2016. 

There have been suggestions that the Spaniard is being lined up to replace Thomas Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain – who lost the Coupe de France final to Rennes on penalties on Saturday – but Benitez will not be drawn on where his future lies. 

Asked after his side's 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday whether there was any news on his contract situation, Benitez said: "Not really. Today was about the game. The day we have any news, we'll let you know. 

"Every day counts because in the end you want to do everything possible to start working. But we will see. 

"[On Saturday] morning I saw Lee [Charnley, managing director]. We talk every week. I'm relaxed. It's not depending on me. I am waiting. 

"It's very clear: everyone has his own ideas. What do we want to do in the future? That is the key. 

"If we have different visions, we'll have to find a point in between that we are happy with, if not we have to talk and try and move forward as soon as possible." 

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19
Advertisement
Benitez 'waiting for an answer' from Newcastle over his future
RELATED STORY
Reported Leicester target Benitez 'really focused' on Newcastle
RELATED STORY
Newcastle have massive potential, says Benitez
RELATED STORY
Refreshing change coming quickly for Newcastle United
RELATED STORY
Benitez: Ashley and I need to be on the same page
RELATED STORY
No way Newcastle are safe from relegation, warns Benitez
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth v Newcastle United: Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Bournemouth, Newcastle United Injury news, Suspensions and more 
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United v Manchester United: Match preview, team news, predictions, venue & where to watch details | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Benitez compares Perez and Rondon's play to Messi
RELATED STORY
Tottenham's injury problems are laughable - Benitez
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us