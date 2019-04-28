Benitez refuses to commit future to Newcastle United

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez

Rafael Benitez says he is refusing to commit his future to Newcastle United until he has been given assurances over the club's long-term vision.

The 59-year-old is under contract until the end of the season but it is unclear if he will extend his stay at the Premier League club, having initially joined in March 2016.

There have been suggestions that the Spaniard is being lined up to replace Thomas Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain – who lost the Coupe de France final to Rennes on penalties on Saturday – but Benitez will not be drawn on where his future lies.

Asked after his side's 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday whether there was any news on his contract situation, Benitez said: "Not really. Today was about the game. The day we have any news, we'll let you know.

"Every day counts because in the end you want to do everything possible to start working. But we will see.

"[On Saturday] morning I saw Lee [Charnley, managing director]. We talk every week. I'm relaxed. It's not depending on me. I am waiting.

"It's very clear: everyone has his own ideas. What do we want to do in the future? That is the key.

"If we have different visions, we'll have to find a point in between that we are happy with, if not we have to talk and try and move forward as soon as possible."