Benteke 'very happy' at Crystal Palace amid Everton links

Despite being linked with Everton as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, Christian Benteke has indicated he will stay at Crystal Palace.

by Omnisport News 21 Jul 2017, 16:34 IST

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke playing at the Asia Trophy

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke insists he is "very happy" at the club despite reports Everton could try to lure him to Goodison Park.

Benteke, who struck 15 Premier League goals for Palace last season, is reportedly a target to replace fellow Belgium international Romelu Lukaku after his £75million move to Manchester United.

Everton have been one of the most active teams of the transfer window, with signings including Wayne Rooney, Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane and Davy Klaassen.

But Benteke is not planning to join Ronald Koeman's revolution, as he is keen to stay at Selhurst Park and work with new Palace boss Frank de Boer.

"I'm very happy," Benteke told reporters. "I want to be part of the project of the manager and I'm looking forward for this new season.

"I want to perform and to score more goals and to really help the team to reach where they want to be. Since we came back for pre-season I didn't really want to talk, but I want to be here.

"There's the World Cup and that's an important aspect of being with the club and you have to perform to be part of that group."