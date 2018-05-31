Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Benzema hits back after FFF president backs World Cup omission

French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet has supported Karim Benzema's World Cup omission, angering the Real Madrid star.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 12:55 IST
2.19K
benzema-cropped
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema slammed French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet for showing his "true face" by supporting Didier Deschamps' decision to leave the Real Madrid striker out of France's World Cup squad.

The 30-year-old has not been picked by his country since October 2015, having been investigated in relation to an alleged attempt to blackmail his international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena.

Although Deschamps has in the past suggested the door is not closed to Benzema, his ongoing absence has often raised questions.

Le Graet was asked about Benzema's omission from the World Cup squad in a recent interview and, despite previously saying he would not comment on the situation, he surmised that France now play a certain "style of play and we cannot go back".

And his comments did not escape the attention of an angered Benzema.

He wrote on his official Twitter account: "Mr [Le] Graet, with all due respect, you've lost an opportunity to remain silent.

"I've discovered your true face, and this isn't the one that said he appreciated me and wouldn't discuss the subject of team selections!"

France begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on June 16 in Kazan.

World Cup 2018: 5 top footballers snubbed for the Mundial
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Barcelona players who won't be at the...
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup: Left Out XI
RELATED STORY
Young backs Rashford to 'set the world alight' ahead of...
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Players in World Cup History: #24 Roger Milla
RELATED STORY
Trump threatens countries who don't back US World Cup bid
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Dropped 23-man squad
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The history of Indian football team in...
RELATED STORY
5 Past World Cup Moments That Video Technology Would Have...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 center-backs in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT AUS RUS
1 - 0
03 Jun ALB UKR 07:30 PM
03 Jun BRA CRO 07:30 PM
03 Jun AND CAP 07:30 PM
03 Jun COS NOR 10:30 PM
03 Jun SAU PER 11:30 PM
04 Jun SPA SWI 12:30 AM
04 Jun BAR BEL 04:30 AM
04 Jun MOL ARM 08:30 PM
04 Jun SER CHI 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018