×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Benzema: I know I must score more goals

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    24 Oct 2018, 06:11 IST
RealMadrid - Cropped
Real Madrid celebrate

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema said he knows he must score more goals after helping his team past Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday.

Benzema opened the scoring as Madrid recorded a 2-1 win in the Champions League to slightly ease the pressure on under-fire coach Julen Lopetegui.

The Frenchman has netted six times in 13 games this season, but Madrid's attack has been criticised.

Benzema said he was aware he needed to score more goals, having struck just a total of 31 across the past two seasons.

"Tired? No. I know I have to make more goals," he said, via AS.

"I have it in my head and it gives me a lot of motivation to do it."

Marcelo was also on the scoresheet for Madrid, who moved onto six points and are top of Group G.

Benzema also backed Lopetegui, whose team ended a five-match winless run ahead of Sunday's El Clasico.

"We have a lot of confidence in the coach. We are with him. It is not always the coach's fault, it is also the players' fault," he said.

"He puts the players [on] and we have to do more in the field. He's a good coach.

"Like I said, he knows he has the confidence of us, we're going to continue working on things to win."

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Top 3 surprising nominations for the Ballon d'Or 2018
RELATED STORY
I really missed that winning feeling – Kroos
RELATED STORY
Why shouldn't he score 40? – Lopetegui backs Benzema for...
RELATED STORY
3 dream replacements for Karim Benzema at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Why is Karim Benzema still at Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
Zidane lauds selfless Benzema
RELATED STORY
5 players who can replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Happy Benzema targeting 'history' at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Why are Real Madrid struggling?
RELATED STORY
Bale and Benzema ready to spearhead Madrid charge again
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us